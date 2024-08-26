Colleen Bready's forecast: A reprieve from the humidity

After heat, humidity, damaging thunderstorms and heavy rain in southern Manitoba over the weekend, conditions Monday are much cooler and calmer.

Temperatures will only reach the low 20s across the south, which will likely feel more comfortable to many after heat warnings over the last couple of days.

Daytime highs across most of the north will reach the upper teens.

Strong and gusting northwest winds across most of the province will play a big part in keeping temperatures lower.

As for sky conditions, most areas in the province will see sunshine or a mix of sun cloud. Regions furthest north will be cloudy. Churchill could see showers this afternoon.

Wildfire smoke continues in the northwest, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to continue its air quality alert for the Flin Flon and Snow Lake regions.

Meanwhile, hazy conditions and highs in the mid 20s are on tap for northwestern Ontario.

If you’re wondering if this is just a one-day reprieve from the heat and humidity in Winnipeg - it’s not. Daytime highs for the rest of this week will range from the upper teens to low 20s.

That shouldn’t be too surprising, though; the normal daytime high in Winnipeg for late August is 23 C.