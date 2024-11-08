Colleen Bready’s forecast: A sensational start to the weekend

Sunshine, sailing temperatures and strong south winds are sending southern Manitoba into a sensational start to the weekend on Friday.

After a record-breaking high temperature of 14.5 C in Swan River on Thursday, the southwest will enjoy another November day with unseasonably warm temperatures in the double-digits.

Most centres around the region should see afternoon high temperatures between 10 C and 13 C.

Winnipeg and the southeast won’t see temperatures rise quite as high. Nonetheless, daytime highs will climb well above normal once again.

For perspective, the city’s forecast overnight low is 3 C, which is two degrees warmer than the normal early November daytime maximum temperature of 1 C.

Today and tonight will also be windy across the south with strong and gusting south winds.

In the north - another day, another low pressure system. The centre of today’s low is further north, travelling east from the western Northwest Territories. As it approaches, it will spread snow across the most northern areas of the province including Brochet, Tadoule Lake and Churchill. Freezing rain is also possible.

Most areas further south will enjoy a nice mix of sun and cloud with sunshine and exceptionally mild temperatures. South winds will be strong, though, too.

Unseasonably warm weather will continue over the weekend in Manitoba.

Conditions for the western final game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders still look good. If you’re planning to take in a tailgate party at Princess Auto Stadium before the game, expect a mix of sun and cloud and an afternoon high temperature around 13 C.

Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m., so the sun will have set and temperatures will start to fall, so dress warmly.

Sunday will be cloudy in the city, but still very mild before cooler temperatures next week.