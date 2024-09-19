Colleen Bready’s Forecast: Another round of severe thunderstorms

Another day, another round of severe thunderstorms in Manitoba.

A surface low moving out of Saskatchewan into central Manitoba is Thursday’s main culprit.

The trailing cold front with the low has already initiated severe thunderstorms in central areas that continue this afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings throughout the region.

The weather agency says multicell storms are possible, with hail and winds as the main threats.

Meanwhile, an upper low also connected to this system could produce funnel clouds in western areas today, too.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push across most of northern Manitoba today. They will stick around tonight and into Friday.

A similar scenario could play out in the south. Most regions, including Winnipeg, have a good chance of showers this afternoon and tonight. It’s not a sure shot, but the odds are favourable.

Sunshine will make a welcome return to the south on Friday.

By the weekend, temperatures should feel noticeably cooler than what we’ve become used to lately.

Daytime highs will reach the upper teens in Winnipeg, which are normal for this time of year, bringing an end to the unseasonably warm conditions we’ve enjoyed until now.