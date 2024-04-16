Colleen Bready's forecast: battle starting between spring and winter

The battle between winter and spring conditions has started in Manitoba on Tuesday.

Precipitation from an April Colorado low pushed into western areas this morning.

Rain will spread to Winnipeg and the Red River Valley later this afternoon. As much as 10-20 mm could fall here tonight. Brandon could see as much as 25 mm over the next several hours.

Many regions in the north should see rain today that will turn to snow by Wednesday and continue until late Thursday.

As this slow moving low pressure system plods along, colder air will wrap into it. That means, along with colder temperatures, rain today and tomorrow in Winnipeg cloud turn to a mix of rain and snow by Thursday and light snow by Thursday night or Friday.

The transition to snow should happen sooner in the southwest. Snow is expected in Brandon by Thursday.