Colleen Bready's Forecast: Cold front moving through region

After sunshine and soaring temperatures over the last couple of days in Winnipeg and the southeast, Friday’s conditions may leave a bit to be desired.

A passing cold front is triggering rain showers in the region this afternoon. The showers have missed the city but are moving through areas further into the southeast on their way to northwestern Ontario.

Behind the showers and the cold front, the sky is cloudy in Winnipeg, and temperatures are cooler. Still, a forecast high of 13 C is relatively warm for this time of year.

In the southwest, Brandon will be cloudy, but areas closer to the Saskatchewan border will see some sunshine late this afternoon as the sky begins to clear.

Forecast highs across the region are consistent, right around 13 C.

The most northern regions of northern Manitoba will likely see some showers today with single-digit highs.

Areas further south will enjoy sunshine and temperatures reaching 10 C to 13 C.

Ahead tonight, temperatures in the south will drop to freezing or colder as the sky continues to clear.

Clear skies overnight will pave the way for sunshine all weekend in Winnipeg. Temperatures will soar once again into the mid-teens on Saturday and the low 20s on Sunday and Monday.

These aren’t record-breaking temperatures for Winnipeg, but still very warm for this time of year considering the normal high as we move later into October is just 9 C.

That will be much closer to the city’s forecast high for Tuesday as the current warm spell comes to an end.