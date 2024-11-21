Manitoba needs to speed up creation of childcare spaces: MCCA

The Manitoba Child Care Association (MCCA) is applauding the government for the strides it has made when it comes to the childcare system, but says more spaces need to be made for people to take advantage of it.

“Early childhood educators are the foundation on which the system must be built,” said MCCA president Cathy Gardiner.

“Investing in early childhood educators through competitive wages and enhanced working conditions will set the trajectory for a successful early learning and childcare system for all Manitobans.”

According to the MCCA, the province has opened just over 1,600 pre-school spaces since 2021. At this rate, it says, it will take about 40 years for Manitoba to open the 23,000 pre-school spaces it previously promised.

Now, the organization is urging the provincial government to work more quickly to create childcare spaces and recruit workers.

“We understand that building a system takes time, but we are falling very short…It simply is not enough,” Gardiner said.

“We need a significant, comprehensive workforce strategy that addresses these shortfalls.”

In a statement, acting Education Minister Tracy Schmidt said the government pledged to add 3,500 childcare spots in Tuesday’s throne speech. She added that the province has also increased operating grants to childcare facilities and increased wages for early childhood educators.