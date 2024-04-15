Colleen Bready's forecast: Colorado low coming to Manitoba

It seems winter isn’t done with us just yet. After getting a taste of spring conditions and soaring temperatures, expect a big change in the weather pattern this week in Winnipeg and across Manitoba.

A Colorado low heading our way will bring rain and snow depending where you are in the province starting Tuesday.

This will be a slow moving system, so expect precipitation to continue over the next few days.

Also prepare for colder temperatures as the week moves along.

Rain should move into Winnipeg by Tuesday afternoon and continue on Wednesday. By Thursday, look for more of a mix of rain and snow before snow on Friday.

In the north, areas including Thompson and Lynn Lake will see mainly snow. Regions further south including Norway House and The Pas should see rain first before transitioning to snow later in the week.