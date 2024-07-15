Colleen Bready's forecast: Cooler temperatures today, but plenty of humidity

After severe thunderstorms rolled through Winnipeg and southern Manitoba early Monday morning, this afternoon should be fairly uneventful with a mix of sun and cloud in most areas.

However, there is still a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon and early this evening.

After extreme temperatures last week, today’s daytime highs will only reach the low to mid-20s in the south.

But you will feel the humidity with humidex values that will feel in the mid to upper 20s.

Similarly, daytime highs across the north are cooler today than last week, too.

Temperatures in most areas will rise to the upper teens and low 20s with cloudy conditions in most regions.

Rain and thunderstorms are crossing northwestern Ontario this afternoon.

Some areas could see substantial rainfall. Dryden could get 20-30 mm while 15-25 mm could fall in Sioux Lookout and Fort Frances.

The rest of the week will be fairly sunny overall in Winnipeg with temperatures gradually climbing over the next few days to around 30C by the weekend.