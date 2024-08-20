Should Manitoba change its flag? New survey finds Manitobans are split

There is a polarizing debate among Manitobans when it comes to our provincial flag. Probe Research wanted to know if we should replace the flag which contains a Union Jack and a bison.

The results of a survey showed almost a complete split.

"I think a new flag would give the province more of a sense of sovereignty," one person told CTV News.

"I think the Manitoba flag is fine the way it is," another person said.

The results showed 49 per cent are in favour of something new, while 51 per cent say the current flag is fine.

Of those who want change, only 16 per cent are strongly in favour, while 27 per cent of those against are strongly opposed to a change.

"It tells me that a lot of people would be potentially in favour of a new flag, but they don't really have strong feelings about it. Whereas, those who are opposed are more likely to have strong feelings against making that change," said Curtis Brown with Probe Research.

A statement from Manitoba's Heritage Minister suggests the current flag is here to stay, at least for now.

"While we have no plans to redesign the flag, we'll keep listening to Manitobans on this and other issues," said Glen Simard in the statement.

But there are those who say our flag doesn't stand out, that it's too similar to the one in Ontario.

"With our flag, with its roots with the British Red Ensign and the Commonwealth, we don't have that uniqueness. It's actually used as an example of a bad flag design," said Mathew Hobson, a sales associate at The Flag Shop.

Hobson said he'd like to see what ideas people could come up with for a new design.

"With the bison or another provincial icon as the central focus," he said.

One person CTV News Winnipeg spoke with suggested there should be a design contest.

The survey showed there is more support for change from people in Winnipeg, younger Manitobans and Indigenous residents. On the flip side, older people and rural Manitobans lean towards keeping the flag intact.

Probe Research surveyed 800 adults in Manitoba from Aug. 1 to 9.

The survey had a margin of error of ± 3.46 percentage points.