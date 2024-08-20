Obby Khan running for PC leadership

Obby Khan is hoping to captain the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba.

He made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in a video posted on Instagram.

“I just picked up my application to run for leadership of the PC party,” Khan said in the video.

Khan is the first person to throw his hat in the ring for this race.

Khan previously served as Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage under the Tory government.

He currently serves as the official opposition’s Shadow Minister for Finance and as the Shadow Minister for the Manitoba Public Service. Khan is the MLA for Fort Whyte.

Top Tory seat open

Nominations for leadership opened June 28.

The seat opened in January when former premier and PC leader Heather Stefanson stepped down from politics.

Wayne Ewasko, the party’s interim leader, announced in June he would not be running for party leader due to family reasons.

The PC Party will select their new leader April 26, 2025.