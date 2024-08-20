Time running out for sunflower selfies west of Winnipeg

Calling all selfie queens, amateur photographers, or families looking for a cheery backdrop, a sunflower farmer west of Winnipeg has cleared out a space for you to get snap-happy.

JP LeFloch’s sunflower field is about an hour west of Winnipeg on Highway 2, near Haywood, Man. He decided this season he’d invite picture takers to come instead of policing his land for people who stop and go into the field without asking.

“I've heard other farmers have had quite a bit of issues with this problem, but I wanted to share it with everybody,” he said.

LeFloch is rolling out the welcome mat. There’s a visible sign, space to park and even a porta-potty. He also mowed an aisle so shutterbugs can get deeper into the field where the flowers are tallest.

“They do take a very good picture,” he said.

He is only asking two things from the people who come, don’t damage the crop by touching the flowers and make a donation to STARS Air Ambulance. He was airlifted to Winnipeg after being seriously injured in an accident a few years ago.

“I figured this was a good way to pay it forward to STARS for my flight,” he said.

A sign lets driver know where to turn off Highway 2 near Haywood, Man. to get photos inside a sunflower field on Aug.19, 2024. (Michelle Gerwing/CTV News Winnipeg)

A trade-off Amanda Saunders and Amanda Korbutiak had no problem with, for the chance to get close to a field filled with one of their favourite flowers.

“You just look at them, they brighten your day. It's such a beautiful flower and how it follows the sun,” said Saunders.

Korbutiak said they saw the sign on the way out of the city and they decided they had to stop to take a sunflower selfie on the way back.

“I really, really enjoy them. I actually want to get a sunflower tattoo,” she said.

Amanda Saunders and Amanda Korbutiak stopped to take a sunflower selfie on their way back into Winnipeg on Aug. 19, 2024 (Michelle Gerwing/CTV News Winnipeg)

Time is running out to grab that Instagrammable shot, LeFloch said the sunflowers will start to lose their petals in the next week or two.

Manitoba Crop Alliance’s agronomy and extension specialist Morgan Cott said it’s important to note you can’t just stop at any sunflower field and walk in to take pictures.

“In addition to being illegal, trespassing in a farmer's field for a sunflower selfie can damage the crop and may pose a safety risk if any herbicide or pesticide has been recently applied," Cott said.