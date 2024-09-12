Colleen Bready's Forecast: From cool to warm

A cold front and the wildfire smoke it brought to southern Manitoba earlier this week are out – and a warm front and hotter temperatures are back in on Thursday.

The warm front will push through southern regions today, leaving hot September temperatures in its wake today and over the next few days.

Daytime highs in Winnipeg and across the south will reach the upper 20s this afternoon.

Most areas will enjoy sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud. Southeast winds, though, will be strong and gusting today and tonight.

Showers that moved through the Dauphin and Swan River areas earlier today will head into the northwest this afternoon.

They will help to bring a reprieve from the persistent wildfire smoke. As of early Thursday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada has no air quality alerts in effect in Manitoba.

There is more of a mixed bag of conditions in the northeast with a good chance of showers around Gillam and sunshine in Churchill.

Daytime highs across the north are more uniform, with most areas forecast to reach the upper teens. After the warm front passes by the north, temperatures will climb into the mid-20s on Friday.

Tonight will be fairly clear in Winnipeg and surrounding areas, with warm overnight lows around 20 C.

Showers move into the southwest on Friday. There is a growing possibility they will reach Winnipeg by late tomorrow afternoon or evening.