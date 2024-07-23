Colleen Bready's Forecast: Heat coming to Manitoba

If your summertime preference is for temperatures that aren’t too hot, you will enjoy Tuesday afternoon and evening across Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

If you like hotter days, an approaching upper ridge of high pressure will bring the heat later this week.

Most areas across Manitoba, north and south, will enjoy sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud today, with daytime highs in the low to mid-20s.

There is a low chance of afternoon or early evening showers or thunderstorms in southern areas.

One standout is Churchill. Temperatures are expected to soar up to a sunny 27 C this afternoon, one of the hottest highs in the province today.

Moreover, the forecast daytime high for Churchill on Wednesday is also 27 C before temperatures are expected to plummet to just 6 C in the afternoon. The main culprits are strong north winds developing by tomorrow afternoon with likely showers.

The sky will clear out for most of Manitoba tonight with overnight lows in the low to mid-teens.

A ridge of high pressure on its way from the west will expand closer to Manitoba on Wednesday.

Look for temperatures to heat up into the mid-to-upper 20s during the day with warm overnight lows in the upper teens and low 20s in Winnipeg into early next week.