WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Colleen Bready's forecast: Heat dome arrives in Manitoba

    Share

    The heat dome is expanding into Manitoba on Wednesday.

    It is an upper ridge of high pressure that will lock in excessively hot daytime highs and warm overnight lows over the next few days for most of the province.

    Here in Winnipeg, the sky will be mainly clear today and tonight with light winds.

    Several regions in central and northern Manitoba are now under a heat warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    The weather agency says more regions in the province will be placed under the warning today.

    Over the next few days, temperatures across most of Manitoba will soar into the 30s during the day. There will be little relief at night with warm overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. Later this week, overnight lows in the south will only drop to the low 20s.

    Humidex values are also forecast to climb to 40 or higher by Friday and Saturday.

    Today could also produce severe thunderstorms, but not where you would expect. The greatest threat is in northern Manitoba where supercell thunderstorms could develop this afternoon. The main threats are 3-6 cm hail and strong wind gusts.

    However, smoke spreading into the north from wildfires in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan could mitigate severe thunderstorm development there.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News