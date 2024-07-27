Severe weather, tornadoes possible for southeastern Manitoba

The humidity could spell trouble for parts of the province Saturday, with potential for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.

A thunderstorm outlook issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) indicated southeastern Manitoba – including Winnipeg – as high risk for storm activity.

“It's a slight risk of tornadoes, but it is there,” said ECCC meteorologist Shannon Moodie.

She also said she credits the hot and humid weather.

“We have a lot of moisture and heat really building in through southeastern Manitoba, and then we have a weak cold front that's going to be moving through this afternoon, which could help trigger thunderstorms,” Moodie said.

Thunderstorms may also linger overnight.

While it may seem like a soggy summer, Moodie said the severe weather is typical for this time of year.

“In July, we really see a lot of heat and a lot of humidity into the prairies, and with that, we do see a lot of thunderstorms develop.”

Moodie advised Manitobans to stay alert and lookout for warnings and watches from ECCC.

“In the summer, weather can change quickly, so always, always check the forecast before you make any plans,” she said.