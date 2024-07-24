Colleen Bready's Forecast: Heat warnings return to province

With another round of hot temperatures and very high humidex values spreading into western Manitoba, heat warnings are back in effect.

Specifically, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued heat warnings Wednesday for southwest regions along the Saskatchewan border from Melita to Swan River.

As an approaching upper ridge of high pressure stretches into Manitoba, heat will continue to build across the south and parts of the north for the rest of this week.

Today in Brandon, humidex values will feel as hot as 40 and 43 on Thursday.

In Winnipeg, temperatures are normal today for this time of the year, with a daytime high expected of 26 C. Tonight will be very warm in the city with an overnight low of 20 C.

In the north this afternoon, many areas will experience hazy or outright smoky conditions. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 20s.

It will be a wild temperature ride today in Churchill. Southwest winds will whip around and come from the north and strengthen. As they do, temperatures are expected to plummet from a forecast high of 28 C to just 7 C this afternoon.

As yet another heat dome sets up over Manitoba in the coming days, look for hot highs in Winnipeg in the very upper 20s and low 30s with overnight lows in the upper teens and low 20s into early next week.