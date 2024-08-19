Colleen Bready's Forecast: Hot, humid and hazy

It is a hot, humid, and hazy start to the week on Monday in Winnipeg and most of Manitoba.

Most of the province will see either sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.

Temperatures in Winnipeg and the southeast will reach the upper 20s. Look for highs up to 30 C in parts of the southwest including Brandon.

In the northwest, daytime highs will climb to the mid-20s. The northeast will be cooler with highs in the low 20s.

Late this morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) reinstated an air quality alert for some northwest regions near Saskatchewan including Lynn Lake.

Those areas will have to deal with another round of widespread wildfire smoke today.

After smoke in the south on the weekend, conditions will be hazy here today and tonight.

Otherwise, expect a quiet night ahead in the south with light winds and overnight lows in the mid-teens.

However, humidity will remain high enough that fog could develop over the next few nights. That could reduce visibility if you have an overnight or early morning commute.

The heat continues on Tuesday and Wednesday in Winnipeg.

Rain is also brewing this week. An upper trough of low pressure well to the west of us now will bring rain showers by Wednesday night.

Rain showers will continue on Thursday with cooler temperatures.

Heat and sunshine return by Friday and the weekend.