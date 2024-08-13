Colleen Bready's Forecast: Hot temperatures sticking around Tuesday

It will be a hot August day on Tuesday in Winnipeg and across Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

That’s problematic for parts of northern Manitoba where temperatures are set to soar the highest amid wildfire smoke. Daytime highs are forecast to reach 30 C in several areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has continued a heat warning for the most northern regions in the province and extended it well into the northeast today, too.

ECCC has also kept an air quality alert in place for much of the north.

Expect both weather alerts to remain in effect until a cold front passes over the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

Even after the front moves through, there’s still some question about how much wildfire smoke will clear out.

Meanwhile, daytime highs in the south today are forecast to reach between 27 C and 29 C in the sunshine.

Tonight will be warm with lows in the mid to upper teens.

Western Manitoba could see some overnight showers or thunderstorms. If they show up, thunderstorms are expected to be non-severe.

There’s a good chance of showers across the west on Wednesday.

It’s not a certainty, but showers could reach Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

The chance of showers increases in the city on Thursday before sunshine and mid-to-upper 20s temperatures return Friday and through the weekend.