Colleen Bready's Forecast: humid conditions and thunderstorm risk

August heat and humidity continues on Wednesday for most of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, as well as northwestern Ontario.

Daytime highs in most southern and northern areas are forecast to reach 27 C or 28 C with humidex values in the 30s this afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms have already tracked across some central and northern regions this morning. There is the risk of more thunderstorms in those areas this afternoon.

Wildfire smoke continues to plague the north, prompting another day of air quality alerts in the northwest including Lynn Lake, and Island Lake in the northeast.

In southern Manitoba, south winds will be strong and gusting again today, tapping into hot and humid air to our south.

The greatest risk for thunderstorms is in the southwest.

An approaching trough of low pressure we’ve been watching over the last couple of days is still on its way.

It could produce potentially severe thunderstorms overnight in western Manitoba.

The trough will cross the south on Thursday bringing rain showers and potentially thunderstorms to most areas including Winnipeg.

The greatest risk for severe thunderstorms in the Red River Valley is in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Environment and Climate Change Canada says some central areas including Norway House, Island Lake and Thompson could come close to meeting heat warning criteria over the next few days.