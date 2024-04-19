Colleen Bready's forecast: rain and snow coming to end

It’s Friday and finally, the last of the precipitation associated with this week’s low pressure system will gradually come to an end by tonight across Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Areas in the northwest will see sunshine first this afternoon, followed quickly by most of the northeast. But snow will hang on a bit longer around Island Lake.

On again, off again light snow will continue today in Winnipeg, Brandon and most of the south before tapering off this evening. Expect strong and gusty northwest winds today, too.

This system moves out of the province just in time for the weekend. Sunshine returns to most of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario on Saturday and Sunday with much warmer temperatures.