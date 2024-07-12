Colleen Bready's forecast: Relief from the heat

We’re in for one more day of extreme heat in southern Manitoba on Friday.

Daytime highs will climb into the low 30s with humidex values that will feel closer to 40. Tonight will be very warm again with overnight lows around 20 C.

That said, heat warnings remain in effect for the south, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) will likely end them by Saturday.

Temperatures have cooled off in the north, so heat warnings there have ended.

But there will still be plenty of heat, humidity and instability today and tonight across the province to produce thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms are crossing the Interlake early this afternoon that will continue to track to the east.

Central regions and southern areas in the north could see a third day in a row of thunderstorms, too.

Meanwhile, the strongest chance of severe storms is in the southwest.

We could see thunderstorms here in the southeast tonight as a cold front passes over the region.

Behind the front, temperatures will be cooler on Saturday. Not cold, by any means, just not quite as hot as they’ve been over the last few days.

As for wildfire smoke, northwestern regions bordering Saskatchewan remain under ECCC’s special air quality statement.

These areas could get a bit of a break on Friday, but shifting winds will bring another round of smoke by Saturday that will stick around most of the north over the weekend.