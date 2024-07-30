Winnipeg police searching for escaped youth inmates

Winnipeg police are looking for two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre – who are considered armed and dangerous – after they escaped custody Monday evening.

Charlie Dixon and Haiden Guimond, who are both 19-years-old, were taking part in a community program in Winnipeg’s North End when they took off at around 7:20 p.m. The duo had been under the supervision of corrections officers.

Dixon is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build and medium-length black hair. He was wearing ripped jeans, a blue t-shirt, beige jacket, and blue and white Air Jordan runners when he fled. Police said Dixon also wears glasses.

Guimond is five-foot-eight with a large build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweater, and blue Air Jordan runners.

Both were serving youth sentences at the Manitoba Youth Centre. A court order was secured to release their names and photos as they were youth at the time of their offences.

Police warn Dixon and Guimond should not be approached if spotted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.