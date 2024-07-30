WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police searching for escaped youth inmates

    Winnipeg police are searchinf for Charlie Dixon (left) and Haiden Guimond (right) after they escaped during a supervised community visit on July 29, 2024. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Winnipeg police are searchinf for Charlie Dixon (left) and Haiden Guimond (right) after they escaped during a supervised community visit on July 29, 2024. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
    Share

    Winnipeg police are looking for two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre – who are considered armed and dangerous – after they escaped custody Monday evening.

    Charlie Dixon and Haiden Guimond, who are both 19-years-old, were taking part in a community program in Winnipeg’s North End when they took off at around 7:20 p.m. The duo had been under the supervision of corrections officers.

    Dixon is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build and medium-length black hair. He was wearing ripped jeans, a blue t-shirt, beige jacket, and blue and white Air Jordan runners when he fled. Police said Dixon also wears glasses.

    Guimond is five-foot-eight with a large build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweater, and blue Air Jordan runners.

    Both were serving youth sentences at the Manitoba Youth Centre. A court order was secured to release their names and photos as they were youth at the time of their offences.

    Police warn Dixon and Guimond should not be approached if spotted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News