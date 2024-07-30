Motorcyclist in critical condition after being struck by impaired driver: RCMP

A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Winnipeg is in critical condition after he was the victim of an alleged hit-and-run by an impaired driver on Monday.

RCMP in Selkirk responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 44, located approximately one kilometre east of Highway 59.

The driver of the motorcycle was found with life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

RCMP allege the motorcyclist was hit from behind by a pickup truck that didn't stop.

Investigators on scene found information that took officers to a home on Henderson Highway. The suspect vehicle was found, with the driver inside asleep at the wheel.

The driver, a 30-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving causing bodily harm, and was taken to the RCMP detachment in Selkirk, where he provided breath samples.

He was further charged with impaired driving over .08 causing bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm. He was released from custody and will appear in court in Selkirk on Nov. 8.

The charges have not been proven in court. RCMP continue to investigate.