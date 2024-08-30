Colleen Bready's forecast: Remnants of storm system in Manitoba

The low that brought rain and thunderstorms to Manitoba and northwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday is leaving our region, but its effects continue on Friday.

Strong and gusting west winds behind the low are spreading wildfire smoke further into Manitoba and Ontario.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an air quality alert for several northern and central areas of the province.

Smoke could also spread as far as the southeast including Winnipeg as early as this afternoon or tonight.

Meanwhile, a separate disturbance much further north could trigger non-severe thunderstorms in northern regions this afternoon into the overnight hours.

Otherwise, sky conditions across most of Manitoba today will be sunny or a mix of sun and clouds. The exception is in northern communities including Lynn Lake and Brochet where showers are likely.

Daytime highs will reach the low 20s in the south and the upper teens and low 20s across the north.

Looking ahead to the long weekend, there is a good chance that it could start on the soggy side in some cottage country areas.

Showers could sweep through the Interlake and Whiteshell areas, and in northwestern Ontario on Saturday.

As for Winnipeg, a drier forecast still holds. All three days of the long weekend should be either sunny or a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-20s.

And as summer winds down, something to else consider – Sunday marks the first day of September and meteorological fall.