Colleen Bready's forecast: showers and thunderstorms return

Showers and thunderstorms are the order of the day on Thursday in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

Non-severe thunderstorms already moved through the Red River Valley including Winnipeg late this morning, heading into the southern Interlake early this afternoon.

You will also certainly notice the accompanying strong and gusting south winds today, too.

Rain showers and the threat of thunderstorms will end early this afternoon around Brandon in the southwest, then sunshine will gradually return.

For Winnipeg and surrounding areas, rain showers should move out by late afternoon, but the risk of thunderstorms continues until early this evening.

In the northwest, as much as 10-20 mm of rain is expected this afternoon around The Pas and Flin Flon.

Temperatures will fall in those areas this afternoon, too.

It is a very different story in the northeast with sunshine and soaring temperatures into the mid-20s in Island Lake and Gillam this afternoon.

Sunshine returns to Winnipeg and much of the south on Friday, the last day of May and meteorological spring.

Meanwhile, showers will continue tomorrow across most northern regions.