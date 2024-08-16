WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Colleen Bready's forecast: Smoke to linger in Manitoba

    Share

    Wildfire smoke is on the move on Friday in Manitoba.

    Winnipeg, along with most of the south, central and northeastern regions are under an air quality alert issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) early this afternoon.

    As a pair of lows depart our general area, northwest winds will spread smoke southeast into those warned regions today.

    Here in Winnipeg, smoke is expected to show up this afternoon and become widespread by tonight.

    ECCC’s air quality index for the city, which forecasts and measures air quality daily, shows a low risk for air pollution early this afternoon. However, the risk of poor air quality will significantly increase as the day wears on into tonight.

    The weather agency says that over the next couple of days, the worst air quality should last 12-18 hours before conditions begin to improve.

    With the smoke moving into central and southern regions, that should start to bring some relief to northwestern areas where hazier conditions are expected.

    After yesterday’s rainfall and cooler temperatures in Winnipeg and the southeast, daytime highs across the south will return to the mid-20s this afternoon.

    Parts of northwestern Ontario could see some rain with that same system as it moves eastward today. Smoke will move into the region, too.

    As for the weekend, smoke or haze will mitigate the sunshine that’s expected in Winnipeg. Temperatures will be slightly above normal, just pushing into the upper 20s. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is ketamine, the drug involved in Matthew Perry's death?

    The investigation into the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to a sweeping indictment that pulled in five people who prosecutors say contributed to his ketamine overdose in October, including two doctors and a street dealer involved in providing Perry large amounts of the powerful anesthetic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News