Colleen Bready's forecast: Summer in full swing

With summer now in full swing, daytime high temperatures in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba will reach the upper 20s Monday afternoon under an upper ridge of high pressure.

Most areas in the south will also enjoy a mix of sun and cloud, but with strong and gusting winds from the west and southwest.

There is also the potential for severe weather to develop in the province today.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread across central and eastern areas this afternoon.

By midday, many of those regions were already under a severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Later this afternoon, the greatest areas of concern for severe thunderstorms are east of Winnipeg and the Red River Valley.

Should those storms develop, all related threats are possible: hail, strong winds, heavy rain. Even a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Any thunderstorms that do develop are also expected to spread east into northwestern Ontario.

There is a risk of thunderstorms in Winnipeg late this afternoon and early this evening, too. But there isn’t the same potential for severe thunderstorm development here.

On Tuesday, a southward slumping trough of low pressure could bring showers to central and southern Manitoba.

Temperatures will also be cooler starting tomorrow in Winnipeg with highs only reaching the lower 20s the rest of the week.