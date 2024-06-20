Colleen Bready's forecast: Summer set to arrive in Manitoba

Summer officially arrives in Manitoba Thursday with the solstice at 3:50 p.m.!

Thursday will have a summerlike feel across the province and in northwestern Ontario, too.

Most regions will enjoy either sunshine or a nice mix of sun and cloud.

Daytime highs in Winnipeg and southern areas will climb into the mid-20s while the northern regions should reach temperatures in the low 20s.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says there is also the possibility of showers or thunderstorms that could potentially become severe in southern Manitoba late this afternoon and this evening.

Severe thunderstorms always have the potential to produce tornadoes.

ECCC confirms five tornadoes touched down in southwestern Manitoba on July 12.

Each one was given a rating of either EF-0 or EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, suggesting damage was minimal.

Sunshine and mid-20s temperatures return to the south on Friday - the first full day of the summer season.

Things turn soggy Saturday with rain expected.

Sunnier skies are back on Sunday.