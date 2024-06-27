What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Canada Day

Canada Day is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on July 1, 2024 in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be closed on Canada Day.

Kildonan Place will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day.

St. Vital Centre will be closed on Canada Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed on Canada Day.

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day, except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rural Liquor Marts will be open various hours on Canada Day. A full list can be found online.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Canada Day.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with a Monday collection date.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Canada Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

All outdoor pools, including spray pads, will be open on Monday, with the exception of St. Vital Outdoor Pool. Wading pools will begin opening on a staggered basis on July 1.

All indoor pools and fitness centres will be closed on Monday.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Canada Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Canada Day, but the administration office at Brookside will be closed.

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park golf courses will be open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.

The city will be adding available buses on an as-needed basis for the Canada Day Event at Princess Auto Stadium. This will enhance service on the Blue rapid transit line between Stadium and Seel stations. Regular transit fares apply.

Winnipeg will be offering a free shuttle bus between Canada Day events at The Forks and Assiniboine Park. The shuttle will depart in each direction about every half hour between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be closed.