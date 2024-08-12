WINNIPEG
    • Colleen Bready's Forecast: summer temperatures return to Manitoba

    After last week’s abrupt shot of cooler temperatures, summer gets back on track this week in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.

    Thanks to high pressure ridges at the surface and upper levels, the sun is shining this afternoon across the south with daytime highs expected to reach between 26 C and 28 C. South winds are light today, too.

    However, the situation in the north is not as pleasant. The province’s most northern regions are under a heat warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). Some areas could reach 30 C today including Churchill.

    Northern areas further south will also be warm with highs in the upper 20s, but also smoky.

    ECCC has issued an air quality advisory for the north triggered by smoke from wildfires in the province and in northern Saskatchewan.

    Northwestern Ontario may also experience some localized smoke. Otherwise, there is a low chance of showers or thunderstorms with highs in the upper 20s today.

    Aside from smoke in the north, tonight will be mainly clear across Manitoba.

    Sunshine and hot highs continue on Tuesday ahead of a cold front coming from the north that will bring rain on Wednesday to much of the province. At this point, it looks like rain will move into Winnipeg by the evening.

    The cold front will also bring an end to the heat warning in the north as it ushers in cooler, cleaner air.

