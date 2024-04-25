Colleen Bready's forecast: Sunshine continues in Manitoba

If you enjoyed yesterday’s warmth and sunshine in southern Manitoba, Thursday will be even warmer with daytime highs expected to reach the low 20s. South winds also return and will be somewhat stronger today, too.

A low pressure system to the north is to thank for the warm conditions in the south. We are the warm sector of the low; that nice area between the leading warm front and the trailing cold front.

On other hand, areas furthest north will see some rain and snow today with the risk of freezing rain. The strongest chance of significant freezing rain should be around Churchill tonight.

The next round of rain for southern Manitoba should start to move into the southwest late tonight and overnight. There is the chance Winnipeg will see the first of the rain showers overnight, or by very early Friday morning.

Rain showers could continue into Saturday morning in the city before clearing out in time for some afternoon sunshine.