Colleen Bready's forecast: Sunshine returns, but more rain could be in the cards

As we close in on the weekend on Friday afternoon, we should enjoy a nice mix of sun and cloud in Winnipeg and surrounding regions - something we haven’t seen much of over the last few days.

Still, we can’t shake a low chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and early this evening.

And yes, winds are expected to be strong and gusting from the west until early Friday evening.

The chance of showers is higher from Dauphin and Swan River through to the Interlake, around Arborg and Hecla.

Meanwhile, rain, showers and drizzle will continue across the north this afternoon, tonight and even into Saturday morning.

Rainfall warnings have ended in the north since forecast amounts aren’t nearly as much as what’s already fallen over the last couple of days.

That said, Tadoule Lake received a significant amount of rain over that period with more on the way.

Here in Winnipeg, the weekend is shaping up nicely overall.

Daytime highs both days should reach the low 20s, just a touch below normal for this time of year.

But yes, there is still a low chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny.