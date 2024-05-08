Colleen Bready's forecast: Sunshine returns to Manitoba

Ditch the umbrella and get out your sunglasses! Sunshine has returned Wednesday to Winnipeg and most of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

As much as the rain is needed, it’s always nice when sunshine returns. And it will be sticking around, for the most part, over the next week.

Today will also be another windy day across the south. This time, sustained and gusting winds are coming from the northeast. But temperatures are still expected to reach to the low 20s.

Most areas in northern Manitoba will see either abundant sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon, followed by mostly clear skies tonight.

Winds are considerably lighter than in the south.

That said, some of the most northerly regions like Churchill will be cloudy today into tonight. There is an outside of some freezing drizzle in the northeast today, too.