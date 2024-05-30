Teen recorded by youths while being assaulted: police

A teenage girl is facing charges after police say a 13-year-old was assaulted in a parking lot while a group of youths recorded the attack.

Police say they were called to the incident on April 17 at around 5:15 p.m. in a parking lot at Madison Street and Ness Avenue.

Officers say bystanders called police, and reported a girl was being kicked and punched by somebody, while youths recorded the assault on their phones and encouraged the fight.

The 13-year-old victim was seriously injured and unconscious on the ground, police say.

The youth fled, taking the victim’s backpack.

She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, as she had serious head and facial injuries. She was eventually upgraded to stable condition.

The major crimes unit investigated, and learned the victim and suspect knew each other. They went to the parking lot together when the unprovoked assault happened, police say.

Investigators identified a suspect. On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Machray Avenue. A female suspect was taken into custody.

A 15-year-old female from Winnipeg is facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

She was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.