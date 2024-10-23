Colleen Bready's forecast: Temperatures rebound in southern Manitoba

After record breaking daytime highs on Monday, then falling temperatures on Tuesday, conditions rebound nicely on Wednesday in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

Most areas will enjoy sunshine and above normal temperatures this afternoon. Don't expect the soaring highs in the 20s like earlier this week – but forecast highs today of 11 C to 13 C is warm by late October standards.

The most northern regions of the province will see snow this afternoon from Brochet and Tadoule Lake through to Churchill and Gillam. Snowfall amounts should be around 2 to 4 cm, with the lower amounts expected in the northeast.

Snow falling further south in Thompson will end this afternoon.

Over in northwestern Ontario, temperatures are on the cool side this afternoon after the cold front associated with Tuesday’s low pressure system passed through the region.

Daytime highs will only reach between 3 C and 6 C with sunshine taking its time, arriving later this afternoon.

Ahead tonight, overnight lows will drop below freezing across Manitoba, but not by much anywhere in the province.

Sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud will continue on Thursday in Winnipeg right into early next week with above normal temperatures most days.