Colleen Bready's Forecast: Temperatures soaring ahead of Halloween

It’s hard to believe Halloween is only days away with Monday’s soaring temperatures in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

Daytime highs will climb into the mid-teens courtesy of a warm front over the region today.

Winnipeg is forecast to reach a balmy 14 C. For perspective, the normal daytime is now just 5 C.

Most areas will also enjoy sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud. Perhaps less enjoyable will be strong and gusting winds.

Conditions are similar in northwestern Ontario.

The warm front is associated with a low over Saskatchewan that is heading east.

As the low approaches, it will spread rain and snow across parts of northern Manitoba today and tonight.

Areas further south, including Thompson, will see showers this afternoon. Regions further north will get a mix of rain and snow or outright snow.

As much as 5-10 cm of snowfall is possible.

Freezing rain is possible along the transition zone that’s expected to stretch approximately from Lynn Lake to Churchill.

That all said, temperatures are still relatively warm in the north, so precipitation accumulations will likely be low.

Tonight, clouds will build up first in the southwest before moving into the southeast before morning.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler in Winnipeg, but temperatures will still be above seasonal by a handful of degrees.

Sunshine and more seasonable temperatures return by the midweek.

Ghosts and goblins will want to dress warmly under their Halloween costumes. The forecast daytime high on Thursday is 5 C under a mix of sun and cloud, but as the sun sets during prime time trick or treating hours, temperatures will cool off quickly.