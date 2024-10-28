Colleen Bready's Forecast: Temperatures soaring ahead of Halloween
It’s hard to believe Halloween is only days away with Monday’s soaring temperatures in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.
Daytime highs will climb into the mid-teens courtesy of a warm front over the region today.
Winnipeg is forecast to reach a balmy 14 C. For perspective, the normal daytime is now just 5 C.
Most areas will also enjoy sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud. Perhaps less enjoyable will be strong and gusting winds.
Conditions are similar in northwestern Ontario.
The warm front is associated with a low over Saskatchewan that is heading east.
As the low approaches, it will spread rain and snow across parts of northern Manitoba today and tonight.
Areas further south, including Thompson, will see showers this afternoon. Regions further north will get a mix of rain and snow or outright snow.
As much as 5-10 cm of snowfall is possible.
Freezing rain is possible along the transition zone that’s expected to stretch approximately from Lynn Lake to Churchill.
That all said, temperatures are still relatively warm in the north, so precipitation accumulations will likely be low.
Tonight, clouds will build up first in the southwest before moving into the southeast before morning.
Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler in Winnipeg, but temperatures will still be above seasonal by a handful of degrees.
Sunshine and more seasonable temperatures return by the midweek.
Ghosts and goblins will want to dress warmly under their Halloween costumes. The forecast daytime high on Thursday is 5 C under a mix of sun and cloud, but as the sun sets during prime time trick or treating hours, temperatures will cool off quickly.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
'Nobody wants to blow up the party': Trudeau staying, despite resignation calls
Several Liberal MPs are calling for a secret ballot vote on Justin Trudeau's leadership after he made clear he isn't going anywhere in spite of the calls from within his caucus to step down.
Previously unseen photos of Prince William with his mother Diana visiting homeless charity released
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Google exempt from Online News Act for 5 years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets within 60 days.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
'Bob's Burgers' actor sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in Capitol riot
An actor known for his roles in the television comedies “Bob's Burgers” and “Arrested Development” was sentenced on Monday to one year in prison for his part in a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly four years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
'Life will never be the same': Sask. man fighting for life after being robbed and shot
A construction worker who was robbed, shot and left for dead last week remains in a Saskatoon hospital awaiting more surgeries.
Edmonton
-
Camrose Casino owner in receivership after application to move casino to Edmonton
The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it is evaluating the relocation of the Camrose Casino after the company that owns it was forced into receivership.
-
West Edmonton Mall announces death of 'beloved' California sea lion
Visitors at the West Edmonton Mall will see one less clapping critter at Sea Lions’ Rock.
-
Bonnyville teacher charged with child luring for messages with boy
A Bonnyville teacher has been accused of trying to lure a boy and his friends to her hotel room.
Calgary
-
Alberta income tax cut still on the table despite oil prices dip
A provincial income tax cut could be coming for Albertans, along with a reprieve at the pumps, in connection with the price of oil.
-
'Baffling': MP says Alberta minister made false claims about pandemic bill
A Liberal member of Parliament says he's baffled by the Alberta United Conservative government's response to his private member's bill about pandemic preparedness.
-
Construction to close Calgary's Mission Bridge to motorists for 6 months
Calgary’s Mission Bridge will be closed to motorists for several months as city crews complete rehabilitation work.
Toronto
-
Here's how the TTC plans to keep the city moving during Taylor Swift's Toronto stay
The TTC is sharing details about how it plans to cope with the massive influx of Taylor Swift fans into Toronto’s core during the superstar’s six-show stay in the city.
-
Man shot in North York parking garage has died, say police
A 31-year-old man died in hospital over the weekend after being found critically injured in an underground parking garage in North York late last week.
-
Toronto Zoo's 'iconic' gorilla displaying 'concerning health symptoms'
An 'iconic' gorilla that has lived at the Toronto Zoo since it first opened in 1974 is experiencing health issues and will be kept from the public as he receives treatment.
Ottawa
-
‘Heart of Gold’: Perth, Ont. mourns the death of a 15-year-old
Grief counsellors are at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. today, as family, friends and the community mourn the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.
-
'Diamond for the community': Friends remember Brkti Berhe
Some of the people who knew Brkti Berhe, the woman killed in an Ottawa park in what police have said was femicide, are remembering her as a devoted wife, loving mother, and pillar of the community.
-
Lawyer accused of offering legal services for sexual favours ordered to pay former client $235,000
Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has been ordered to pay $235,000 in damages to a former client after he repeatedly suggested she pay for his legal services with oral sex and released personal details about her online after the allegations were reported by CTV News Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Montrealers aren't hanging out downtown as much as they used to: survey
A new study suggests Montrealers are going downtown less often with four in 10 saying they go less often than before the pandemic.
-
Montreal to remove city hall welcome sign that includes woman wearing hijab
Montreal's mayor says a welcome sign depicting a woman wearing a veil that adorns a lobby at city hall will be taken down in the name of secularism.
-
Ottawa will not challenge Quebec MAID law that allows advance requests
Ottawa said it will not challenge a Quebec law that allows people to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance.
Atlantic
-
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted in connection with shooting
The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a shooting incident in the city over the weekend.
-
Halifax police investigating break-ins of more than 25 cars in parking garages
Halifax Regional Police is investigating two break-and-enters in parking garages early Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
Harvested shark fins and marine pollution among illegal activity detected by Canadian Coast Guard
The Canadian Coast Guard’s Sir Wilfrid Laurier ship has made its safe return to Victoria, marking the conclusion of a year’s mission uncovering illegal ocean activity.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
-
Mounties say 'at least' 1 person dead after house fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
-
Mounties say 'at least' 1 person dead after house fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
-
B.C. NDP lead grows in Juan de Fuca-Malahat after election recount
The last of three recounts in British Columbia's closely contested provincial election has concluded with B.C. NDP candidate Dana Lajeunesse still leading in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $34.9M for Sudbury wastewater facility
Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Sudbury on Monday afternoon to make an infrastructure funding announcement at a wastewater facility.
-
Sault St. Marie, Ont., landlord found to have violated rights of disabled tenant; victim awarded $8K
A landlord in Sault Ste. Marie discriminated against a man who is deaf and has limited sight, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
-
Pair busted trying to use fake money to purchase machinery in Nipissing First Nation
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
Barrie
-
Priced out of rental market, Midland senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
-
Small community reeling amid homicide investigation in Huntsville
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has not confirmed the identities of three people found dead inside a home in Huntsville as the community is left reeling.
-
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Kitchener
-
'Ideology' remains significant factor in Villalba-Aleman terrorism charge
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
-
Guelph Police dedicating more resources to downtown public safety initiative
The Guelph Police Service is planning to dedicate more resources to ensuring public safety in the city’s downtown area as part of an ongoing initiative.
-
Two men arrested after victim assaulted in own home: Guelph Police
Police say just before 5 p.m. Friday, the suspects went to an address near Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent and banged on the door.
London
-
Families scramble as retirement home at centre of fraud investigation announces closure
An Oxford County retirement residence at the centre of a fraud investigation has announced it will be closing its doors next month, leaving residents and their families with just a couple of weeks to find alternate accommodations.
-
Projected tax hike for London's 2025 budget comes in short of initial projections
According to a statement from the city on Monday, the projected tax increase for 2025 has come in at 7.4 per cent, which is down form the initial projection of 8.7 per cent.
-
Five injured in two vehicle crash in Huron County
A pickup truck and car collided in the Huron County village of Nile this afternoon, sending as many as five people to hospital.