WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Colleen Bready's forecast: The rain keeps coming

Share

Another day, another round of rain in southern Manitoba.

Showers and thunderstorms in southern and northwestern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario today are connected to a low-pressure system over Saskatchewan.

After a few hours of rain earlier this morning in Winnipeg, more rain showers can’t be ruled out yet this afternoon.

There is also the risk of thunderstorms, but some sunshine should creep out from behind the clouds by later afternoon as the showers pull out of the region.

Further east, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado watch for much of northwestern Ontario.

Thunderstorms that are expected there today could become severe and have the potential to produce a tornado.

If you are in the region today, please keep your eye on the sky!

The focus of the rain and thunderstorms will shift tonight to central and northern Manitoba. Rain will continue in those regions on Wednesday.

There is also the chance of showers in southern Manitoba tomorrow on the southern edge of the low-pressure system.

However, we should also see some sunshine Wednesday, too. Even more sun is on the way Thursday, but especially by Friday and the weekend.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feature Report

Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News