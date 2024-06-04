Colleen Bready's forecast: The rain keeps coming

Another day, another round of rain in southern Manitoba.

Showers and thunderstorms in southern and northwestern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario today are connected to a low-pressure system over Saskatchewan.

After a few hours of rain earlier this morning in Winnipeg, more rain showers can’t be ruled out yet this afternoon.

There is also the risk of thunderstorms, but some sunshine should creep out from behind the clouds by later afternoon as the showers pull out of the region.

Further east, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado watch for much of northwestern Ontario.

Thunderstorms that are expected there today could become severe and have the potential to produce a tornado.

If you are in the region today, please keep your eye on the sky!

The focus of the rain and thunderstorms will shift tonight to central and northern Manitoba. Rain will continue in those regions on Wednesday.

There is also the chance of showers in southern Manitoba tomorrow on the southern edge of the low-pressure system.

However, we should also see some sunshine Wednesday, too. Even more sun is on the way Thursday, but especially by Friday and the weekend.