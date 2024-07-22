WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Colleen Bready's Forecast: Thunderstorms possible in Manitoba

    After overnight thunderstorms in Winnipeg that surely must’ve woken up all but the most sound of sleepers, another thunderstorm on Monday can’t be ruled out.

    A cold front over southern Manitoba could trigger thunderstorms late this afternoon or early this evening across the region. If they develop, they’re not expected to become severe.

    The chance of thunderstorms is higher this afternoon in northwestern Ontario.

    You will notice temperatures today in Winnipeg and across most of the south aren’t quite as hot as over the last few days. Most areas will see daytime highs in the mid-20s.

    Humidex values, however, will still feel in the low 30s for many areas.

    Smoky or hazy conditions will persist across the south today, too. Otherwise, look for at least some sunshine.

    Most northern regions will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds or sunshine with daytime highs in the low to mid-20s. All heat warnings in the north have ended.

    High pressure over the south today will keep temperatures slightly below normal on Tuesday.

    By Wednesday, look for higher daytime highs closing in on 30 C to return and continue for the rest of the week. 

