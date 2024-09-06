Transit workers fundraise to add new van to Main Street Project's fleet

A new Main Street Project (MSP) van is set to roll onto Winnipeg streets.

The organization said the new vehicle will be used by its Indigenous relations team, transporting program attendees to ceremonies and cultural events, like medicine picking, sweat lodges and Sundance ceremonies.

It will also support the mobile outreach program when needed.

Vanessa Gamblin, director of Indigenous relations with Main Street Project, said many members of their community are on healing journeys, but face a lot of hurdles in accessing the services they need.

"Community members that are accessing services at Main Street Project don't necessarily have a lot of opportunity to get to. It’s always been a barrier," she said.

"The van has already gone a long way. We've taken many people to Sundances already, to medicine harvesting - all kinds of spaces."

The van was jointly paid for by the Winnipeg Foundation and the Transit Employees Community Fund.

Transit employees have a long history with MSP. A group of drivers approached the organization in 2017 to ask for advice on working with marginalized people, and were given trauma-informed, anti-oppressive de-escalation techniques.

Transit employees donated funds to Main Street Project as a way of giving back for the work the organization does.

"Transit employees are out every day serving the public, and a lot of them have amazing stories about helping others," said Randy Tonellier, who is with the Transit Employees Community Fund.

"They're the eyes and the ears on the streets. I think almost every employee I know has helped someone in one way or another."