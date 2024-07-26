Colleen Bready's forecast: thunderstorms possible in Manitoba

Amid continued heat and humidity on Friday, an approaching cold front could make things interesting on Friday.

A heat warning has ended for the western half of Manitoba. An upper ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat over the last couple of days is weakening.

The warning continues, though, for Winnipeg, most of the southeast, Island Lake in the northeast, and northwestern Ontario.

Once the cold front passes over these regions later this evening, the warning will likely be ended.

If only it was that simple.

As the cold front clashes with the hot and humid air mass over the province, it could trigger severe thunderstorms.

As of early Friday afternoon, severe thunderstorms have already developed in the northwest and eastern areas.

However, there is potential for severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening in the southeast, particularly in the corner of the province near the Minnesota border.

If they develop, the main threats include large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even a tornado.

However, thunderstorms further west that developed along the cold front Thursday night were slow to get going.

That means storms could skip the southeast and develop overnight instead in northwestern Ontario.

With the passage of the cold front, temperatures and humidity won’t drop off much this weekend, but just enough to end the heat warnings.

Also, once the hottest temperatures end and the front passes by, smoke from wildfires in B.C. will begin to spread east.

The weekend will still be quite hot and humid in Winnipeg. Look for daytime highs in the upper 20s with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and Sunday.