Colleen Bready's forecast: unsettled weather conditions continue

As the week continues, so does the unsettled weather pattern over Manitoba on Thursday.

That said, conditions across most southern regions including Winnipeg and Brandon will be similar this afternoon.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with pleasant daytime highs in the upper teens or low 20s in these areas.

But with the ongoing instability, there is also the chance of showers and the risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon and early this evening.

In the northwest, the wildfire fight near Cranberry Portage should get some help today from showers expected there.

To the south, light rain has been falling most of the day in The Pas, so far, and is expected to continue today and likely tonight. But there is also the risk of thunderstorms which could produce unwanted lightning strikes.

To the north, showers are also expected in Flin Flon without the same risk of thunderstorms.

As we get closer to the long weekend here in Winnipeg, it’s shaping up to be mostly soggy.

There is a strong chance of rain showers on Saturday and on Victoria Day on Monday with daytime highs in the mid to upper teens both days.

At this point, the bright spot is Sunday with sunshine with a high in the low 20s.