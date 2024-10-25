Colleen Bready's Forecast: Warm and windy Friday

A warm and windy Friday afternoon is on tap for Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.

Now that it’s late October, the normal daytime high for Winnipeg is 6 C. Temperatures are forecast to reach 10 C, but they will come with a bite. Expected gusty northwest winds this afternoon.

The rest of the south will see similar conditions with highs between 7 C and 10 C.

Further east, it will be a blustery day. There is a good chance of showers in northwestern Ontario from Kenora through to Vermillion Bay, Dryden, and Sioux Lookout. Northwest winds will be gusty, too.

Meanwhile, in northern Manitoba, many northwest and north-central regions will bask in the sunshine this afternoon, while the northeast will have to wait until later this afternoon for that.

Daytime highs should reach between 0 C and 7 C across most of the north today.

The weekend kicks off Friday night across the south with clear skies and lows dipping below freezing.

We’re in for a mild and sunny start to the weekend on Saturday before temperatures take off on Sunday into the low teens.

By Monday, temperatures could shoot up as much as ten degrees above normal with a forecast high of 16 C.

Tuesday won’t be quite as warm by comparison, but it will be the last day of above-normal highs before more seasonal temperatures return on Wednesday.

As for Halloween on Thursday, you might want to consider a warmer costume; there is a developing chance of rain or snow.