Colleen Bready's Forecast: Warm temperatures continue

Warm temperatures and windy conditions continue for another day on Thursday in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Daytime highs will reach the upper teens and low 20s with sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud in strong and gusting south winds.

Conditions across northern Manitoba are more mixed this afternoon.

Areas further south will be unseasonably warm with daytime highs in the low double digits. Regions furthest north will be held to single-digit temperatures with strong and gusting winds from the east or southeast.

The northwest will be cloudy with a low chance of showers. Other areas including Norway House, Island Lake and Gillam will see more of a mix of sun and cloud. So will Churchill once the showers there end this afternoon.

Meanwhile, lows in Alberta and Saskatchewan will spread showers into northern Manitoba today. Showers will move into Brochet and Tadoule Lake this afternoon before spreading further south tonight.

As the low pressure system moves across the north, winds here in the south will shift this evening and come from the northwest as the trailing cold front starts to swing through. As it does, there is a possibility the southeast, including Winnipeg, could get clipped by showers overnight and Friday morning.

Friday won’t be as warm as today, but temperatures will still be above normal for mid-October.

Temperatures will climb again this weekend in the sunshine with forecast highs of 16 C in Winnipeg on Saturday and 21 C on Sunday.

Daytime highs in the low 20s are expected to continue on Monday before we return to reality with much cooler seasonal temperatures returning on Tuesday.