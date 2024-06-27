Colleen Bready's forecast: What to expect heading into the long weekend

Conditions are dry, but increasingly cloudy early Thursday afternoon, but more rain is on the way to southern Manitoba including Winnipeg and Brandon - potentially much more.

Two lows forming over Alberta and Montana will send rain our way, expected first in the southwest corner into the Brandon area later this afternoon.

The rain will spread east to Winnipeg and the southeast this evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said 10-15, even 20 mm of rainfall is possible across southern Manitoba tonight, with the same forecast amounts ahead on Friday.

Thunderstorms are also a risk this afternoon, tonight and overnight across the south.

In particular, ECCC says there is a risk of severe thunderstorms today in the southwest corner of the province.

To the north, the greatest chance of showers today and tonight is in Norway House and Island Lake.

Rain will reach northwestern Ontario overnight.

Beyond tomorrow’s rain, the first two days of the Canada Day long weekend look fairly sunny for Winnipeg, but a touch cool for this time of year.

The normal daytime for late June is 25C. Forecast highs Saturday and Sunday are in the low 20s.

Canada Day on Monday is shaping up to be cool with more rain, possibly with thunderstorms, too.