Southern Manitoba gets soaked after Friday showers

Parts of the province had a wet start to the Canada Day long weekend, with some areas seeing more than 50 millimetres of rain Friday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), both Shilo and Brandon were drenched in 53 mm of rain, while Russell and Carberry received 47 mm.

Over 20 mm of rain fell in Dauphin, Melita, Morden and Steinbach, while more than 30 mm fell in Wawanesa, Carman and Austin.

Portage La Prairie saw 17 mm.

Winnipeg got wet too, though the city only received 14 mm of rain in the latest round of showers.

While Saturday offered areas some reprieve, it isn’t time to put away the umbrellas yet. ECCC said more rain could be on the way for Canada Day Monday.