WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Southern Manitoba gets soaked after Friday showers

    The City of Brandon cleared blocked catch basins after Friday's rain. (City of Brandon/Twitter) The City of Brandon cleared blocked catch basins after Friday's rain. (City of Brandon/Twitter)
    Share

    Parts of the province had a wet start to the Canada Day long weekend, with some areas seeing more than 50 millimetres of rain Friday.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), both Shilo and Brandon were drenched in 53 mm of rain, while Russell and Carberry received 47 mm.

    Over 20 mm of rain fell in Dauphin, Melita, Morden and Steinbach, while more than 30 mm fell in Wawanesa, Carman and Austin.

    Portage La Prairie saw 17 mm.

    Winnipeg got wet too, though the city only received 14 mm of rain in the latest round of showers.

    While Saturday offered areas some reprieve, it isn’t time to put away the umbrellas yet. ECCC said more rain could be on the way for Canada Day Monday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News