Southern Manitoba gets soaked after Friday showers
Parts of the province had a wet start to the Canada Day long weekend, with some areas seeing more than 50 millimetres of rain Friday.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), both Shilo and Brandon were drenched in 53 mm of rain, while Russell and Carberry received 47 mm.
Over 20 mm of rain fell in Dauphin, Melita, Morden and Steinbach, while more than 30 mm fell in Wawanesa, Carman and Austin.
Portage La Prairie saw 17 mm.
Winnipeg got wet too, though the city only received 14 mm of rain in the latest round of showers.
While Saturday offered areas some reprieve, it isn’t time to put away the umbrellas yet. ECCC said more rain could be on the way for Canada Day Monday.
Regina
-
Regina man suffers 'severe injury' from large bladed weapon, RPS seeks assistance
Regina police are seeking assistance after a man suffered an injury late Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
-
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
-
From Pat to Penguin: Tanner Howe selected by Pittsburgh in NHL draft
Four years after he was selected in the fourth round of the WHL prospects draft by Regina, Tanner Howe went even higher, in the NHL draft.
Saskatoon
-
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
-
Saskatoon city council votes in favour of housing accelerator fund after two days of contentious debate
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
-
Edmonton
-
Serious crash closes Highway 33 south of Kinuso
A section of Highway 33 south of Kinuso was closed Saturday after a serious crash.
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
-
'Level 10 excitement': How tech is helping Edmontonians track cool treats
A local ice cream truck is taking the guesswork out of finding frosty treats this summer.
Calgary
-
-
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Toronto
-
'It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ2S+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
-
One person critically injured in two-vehicle crash in North York: EMS
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning, paramedics say.
-
Suspect identified in downtown Toronto fight that seriously injured 2: police
Toronto police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a fight that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
19-year-old killed after shooting in Ottawa's east-end
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Ottawa's east end on Friday night.
-
Meet the 2024 Ottawa Senators draft picks
The Ottawa Senators welcomed six new players to their bench during the NHL draft in Las Vegas this weekend.
-
Driver loses control of vehicle, hits 18 guardrail posts, catches fire on Hwy. 416
Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning after a driver lost control of their car and crashed it into a ditch off Highway 416.
Montreal
-
3 dead, multiple injured after fiery crash on Laval roadway
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
-
Provocative or crude: Do some corporate accounts go too far on social media?
In the age of quick attention spans and fleeting infatuations, many large companies are working hard to stay relevant and, most importantly, on-trend.
-
Saku Koivu's son Aatos drafted by Habs in round 3 at NHL Entry Draft
With two picks in the book, the Montreal Canadiens front office now gets set for a slew of picks in rounds two through seven in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Habs' next pick was the son of former captain Saku Koivu: Aatos.
Atlantic
-
One Sydney restaurant temporarily reopens on Canada Day weekend, another temporarily closes
It was a tale of two restaurants in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday as one popular eatery reopened for a couple of days, while another has temporarily closed.
-
-
'I want it across the world': Female first responders camp sparks international interest
Camp Courage, the Halifax-based emergency services camp for female and gender-diverse youth, is attracting mentors from Canada’s west coast, and beyond.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
Search suspended for missing canoeist off Stanley Park
Rescue crews have called off their search for a paddler who went missing near Stanley Park on Friday.
-
$545K in fines for B.C. company, contractor that caused 'major habitat destruction,' DFO says
A B.C. ranching company and a contractor it hired have been fined a combined total of $545,000 for causing "major habitat destruction" along two rivers in the central Interior, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
-
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
-
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
N.L.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
Northern Ontario
-
Most of Northeastern Ont. under a severe thunderstorm watch
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
-
First Nations leader responds to police shooting in Far North
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
Barrie
-
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
-
Six people taken to hospital following crash near Alliston
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
-
Severe thunderstom watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
-
More than 150 Cargill workers turn to Guelph Food Bank as strike enters second month
The strike at a Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph has now entered its second month, leaving many employees in a difficult situation.
London
-
London-based organization hoping to 'reconnect' 2SLGBTQIA+ community
The London, Ont.-based group ‘Why We March’ (WWM) is using money from an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) grant to 'fill a void in the community.'
-
Four London Knights, Londoner selected in NHL Draft
It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
-
Food drive 'weigh-off' nets 700 lbs. of food for Huron County
It started as a company food drive and grew into a friendly competition between three Clinton businesses that benefitted Huron County’s less fortunate.