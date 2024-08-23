Colleen Bready's Forecast: What to expect over the weekend

After Friday morning’s fog in Winnipeg and the Red River Valley, the sun is shining this afternoon.

The southeast will see a mix of sun and cloud while the southwest will be mainly sunny under an upper ridge of high pressure over the prairies.

Daytime highs across the south will reach the upper 20s with humidex values that will feel in the mid-30s.

A low exiting the northeast today played a big part in fog and mist that developed in Manitoba overnight.

Meanwhile, wildfire smoke along a front associated with the low has triggered a sweeping air quality alert from Environment and Climate Change Canada across several northern and central regions, and as far south as Dauphin.

Temperatures across the north will be cooler today with highs expected in the upper teens and low 20s. Churchill is forecast to reach just 13 C this afternoon.

Conditions look great for this evening’s Blue Bomber game at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg. Look for a mainly clear sky, light winds, and warm temperatures.

A hot August weekend is in store for Winnipeg. Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday average around 30 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud. There is a low chance of showers on Sunday, but just high enough that they can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures next week will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid-20s.