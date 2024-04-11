WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Colleen Bready's weather forecast: Temperatures to go up by the weekend

If you have been enjoying the unseasonably warm temperatures this week, you will like what’s to come Thursday and over the next few days.

Expect winds to pick this afternoon in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba. A rain shower or two can’t be ruled out either.

Some areas furthest north may see some flurries today and tonight.

Sunshine returns Friday to Winnipeg before temperatures skyrocket just in time for the weekend. 

