Collision on Fermor sends officer, 3 others to hospital
Police say to drive carefully through the area. (Source: Owen Swinn/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 3:22PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, March 11, 2018 4:15PM CST
A vehicle collision on Fermor Avenue has sent four people to hospital, including a police officer.
Police said they got the call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. They said three vehicles were involved.
One of the vehicles was a police cruiser, which was rear-ended by another vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police said none of the injuries were serious.
Officers remain on scene and the crash is under investigation.