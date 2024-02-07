WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Colorado Low dousing parts of Manitoba with ‘mixed bag’ of precipitation

Share

A Colorado Low that moved into parts of Manitoba overnight continues to bring heavy snow and rain to parts of the province Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued snowfall warnings for parts of southwestern Manitoba, including Brandon, Dauphin and Riding Mountain National Park.

The weather agency says another four to eight centimetres is expected to fall today in parts of the southwest, with the highest amounts expected over the high terrain of the west near the Riding Mountains.

Snow is expected to taper off overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Meantime, the system is likely to encroach on the rest of southern Manitoba.

Areas like Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Swan River are currently under a special weather statement, which notes precipitation will continue as rain or drizzle in the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba.

As the system moves east on Thursday afternoon, precipitation is expected to change from rain to snow.

 

Snow is likely to continue until Friday morning.

About five to 10 millimetres of rain is possible in southeast Manitoba, and snowfall accumulations are expected to be about two to six centimetres.

A return to colder, yet still above seasonal temperatures, is forecast for the weekend and into next week.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News