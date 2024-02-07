Colorado Low dousing parts of Manitoba with ‘mixed bag’ of precipitation

A Colorado Low that moved into parts of Manitoba overnight continues to bring heavy snow and rain to parts of the province Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued snowfall warnings for parts of southwestern Manitoba, including Brandon, Dauphin and Riding Mountain National Park.

The weather agency says another four to eight centimetres is expected to fall today in parts of the southwest, with the highest amounts expected over the high terrain of the west near the Riding Mountains.

Snow is expected to taper off overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Meantime, the system is likely to encroach on the rest of southern Manitoba.

Areas like Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Swan River are currently under a special weather statement, which notes precipitation will continue as rain or drizzle in the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba.

As the system moves east on Thursday afternoon, precipitation is expected to change from rain to snow.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the highlighted region(s) below. Details: https://t.co/jFJeUCfVx9 #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/sbjqh38OUU — CTV News Winnipeg (@ctvwinnipeg) February 8, 2024

Snow is likely to continue until Friday morning.

About five to 10 millimetres of rain is possible in southeast Manitoba, and snowfall accumulations are expected to be about two to six centimetres.

A return to colder, yet still above seasonal temperatures, is forecast for the weekend and into next week.