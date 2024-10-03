'Comedy is scorching right now': Rumor's celebrating 40th anniversary amid industry upturn

An iconic Winnipeg comedy club is celebrating a big milestone.

Rumor's Restaurant and Comedy Club turns 40 this year. To celebrate, it's hosting an anniversary show, bringing back five of its most popular and requested comedians to perform together in one show – Kelly Taylor, Dave Hemstad, Kevin Bozeman, Rob Pue, and Mark Forward.

Tyler Schultz has been the club's general manager and booker for nearly half of its run.

"I don't think there's been a single day when I haven't looked forward to coming in," he said.

Rumor's Comedy Club general manager Tyler Schultz is pictured during an Oct. 3, 2024 interview. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

That's not to say being in the business of funny hasn't presented some rather serious challenges over the years.

During the many waves of COVID lockdowns and gathering restrictions, live comedy struggled.

Still, the industry has rebounded in a big way.

"Comedy is scorching right now," Schultz said.

"There's so many podcasts where they become part of people's routines where if you book one of those hosts, nine times out of 10 you'll have that customer come and watch them, so comedy is just much more ingrained in people's lives."

The Rumor's Comedy Club 40th Anniversary Show is set for Friday and Saturday.

At last check, some shows were sold out. Details can be found on the club's website.